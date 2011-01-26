WPEC's Goldklank Out of Another Job After Arrest

Randi Goldklank, who was hired as a sales manager at WPEC West Palm Beach early in 2009 after losing a Boston GM job following an alcohol-fueled arrest, is out of a job again after another peculiar behavioral incident Jan. 23.

Goldklank, 43, was arrested for disorderly conduct at a Delray Beach restaurant after stripping and other inappropriate sex-tinged acts. The 911 call from the restaurant, called The Office, said Goldklank was intoxicated.

WPEC is a Freedom Broadcasting-owned CBS affiliate. Goldklank's arrest was previously reported in the Palm Beach Post's Page2live.com site.

A Freedom spokesperson confirmed that Goldklank was no longer employed at the station, and said the station would not comment further on a personnel matter.

The Delray Beach police report said Goldklank "was touching herself, removing her top, and dancing on a pole like a stripper. The restaurant staff asked her to leave the establishment several times, but she ignored them and refused to leave."

Goldklank also resisted arrest, and threatened the arresting officer with negative coverage on WPEC. "The defendant repeatedly told me that if I did not let her go, I would be on the news because she works for News 12," wrote the arresting officer, who said she also refused to get into the police car.

Goldklank took over as WHDH Boston general manager in July 2007, but went on administrative leave after an incident that saw her arrested following tirades aimed at a fellow airline passenger, then at state troopers who came to investigate at Logan Airport. (Goldklank, who admitted she'd had numerous drinks, claimed the man in the airplane seat next to her had molested her as she slept.)

According to the police report, she'd threatened the arresting officers with negative news coverage.

The Boston report read: "Leave me alone, do you know who the [redacted] I am? I'll have a news crew down here in minutes, and you will lose your [redacted] jobs, you [redacted]."

Goldklank had told a sergeant, "My station is going to put you on TV and ruin your life."

She left WHDH in June 2008.