Wounded Warrior Project Sponsors Veterans Day Content on A+E Networks

The Wounded Warrior Project is sponsoring special Veterans Day-related content on A+E Networks starting Thursday with the airing of the History Channel’s Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of World War II.

History Channel will follow Hidden Heroes with a Salute to Service one-hour special highlighting extraordinary veterans.

Hosted by Robin Roberts, the special shows how veterans make the transition from military to civilian life and use their skills and experiences to chart a new path when they are no longer in uniform.

“The History Channel is committed to supporting veterans and military families and this year we are honored to tell the relatively unknown but incredible story of the Japanese American WWII soldiers,” said Eli Lehrer, executive VP and head of programming for The History Channel. “These veterans and American barrier breakers have made significant contributions to the fabric of U.S. society and their inspiring, courageous stories deserve to be told.”

Hidden Heroes tells the little-known story of the Japanese American soldiers of WWII who fought for American democracy and became the most decorated military unit for its size and length of service In U.S. history.

The Nisei, a term describing second-generation Japanese Americans, made up the 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team and the Military Intelligence Service, a group of Nisei linguists and translators. They faced fierce racism and discrimination at home in the U.S.

From the Category Six Media group and Will Packer Media, the show features sit-down interviews with experts and historians, and rarely seen first person interviews with the soldiers themselves.

The Wounded Warrior Project will also be sponsoring a World War II themed episode of the History This Week podcast. The episode had its premiere on Monday. Ads from The Wounded Warrior Project will run through Sunday.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers, helping them achieve their highest ambition.