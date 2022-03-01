‘Worst Roommate Ever’ on Netflix March 1
By Michael Malone published
True-crime docuseries about fearsome flatmates
Netflix investigates the world’s most repugnant roommates when docuseries Worst Roommate Ever premieres March 1. There are five episodes showcasing four true “harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed.”
Three episodes detail three awful roommates, while one, Jamison Bachman of Philadelphia, is so bad he gets two episodes. Bachman was the subject of a New York Magazine article called “Worst Roommate Ever.”
Blumhouse Television produces the series. Domini Hoffman directs.
The Daily Beast called Worst Roommate Ever a series “that aims to actively out nefarious individuals whose primary goal in life is deceiving, exploiting and robbing innocent people as a means of propping up their own entitled existences. In that regard, Worst Roommate Ever isn’t merely a docuseries designed to shock and awe with stories about devious modern fiends; it’s also an exposé that provides a very real public service.” ■
