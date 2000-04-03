Worldtrax makes NAB debut

A new exhibitor at NAB 2000, Worldtrax Media, will be pitching a solution to a few old problems: making sure commercials run when (and as long as) they' re supposed to and long-form programming runs only when it' s paid for.

Worldtrax has licensed Lucent Technologies' MediaTraX technology, which is used to insert tracking data into video content. By encoding an indiscernible "digital watermark" within video and audio content and setting up decoder sites within a broadcast market, Worldtrax can offer a range of content-verification services. The technology can identify the exact broadcaster, transmitted subject matter, date and time, and length of transmission to the second on a 24-hour basis.

The Portland, Ore.-based company is launching receiver sites in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Seattle and Portland and aims to have receivers in the top 120 U.S. markets by year-end. The company has also conducted extensive tests in Japan and plans to deploy its equipment in China, Europe and Latin America later this year.

Early U.S. customers include Tribune Entertainment, Anheuser-Busch, Warner Bros. Domestic Television and Eyemark Entertainment.

"It's been very effective," says Tribune Vice President, Marketing, Henry Urick. "The encoding cannot be degraded; it really can' t be taken out of a spot. Some analog systems can be degraded through the [processing amplifiers] at the station level. So we find this is a very effective system."