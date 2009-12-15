WorldNow Renews Cox Web Deal

Online tecnology firm WorldNow has renewed its content agreement with Cox Media Group Digital to provide Cox's 15 stations with its video technology platform. The new deal will see a continuation of the Cox stations utilizing WorldNow's video technology to manage their news and information online.

"Our goal is to provide our viewers with the highest quality video experience," said Cox Media Group Digital Site Development Drector Sandhi Kozsuch. "WorldNow's video platform continues to evolve and is a market leader in online publishing."

WorldNow provides video as well as content and revenue solutions for dozens of station Websites nationwide, such as those in the Raycom and Gray TV groups.

"It's exciting to see the innovative ways that the Cox stations utilize our video platform and the revenue growth that aligns with their approach to distributing video content," said WorldNow Executive VP Sales and Distribution Craig Smith.