WorldNow Names National Sales Exec

WorldNow tapped online veteran Adam Gordon as its chief revenue officer for national sales.

WorldNow provides Internet business-support services -- online streaming and ad sales, for example -- to a variety of clients including ABC, Cox Communications and Time Warner Cable.

Its national ad network, which is actually called a Local Media Network (LMN), represents more than 200 local news Web sites from sea (WABC New York) to sea (KRON San Francisco).

Gordon comes from the interactive-sales division of Thomson and includes Internet Broadcasting systems on his resume, as well, where he developed its national sales operation, according to WorldNow.