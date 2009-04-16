WorldNow Links With Redlasso

Digital media firm WorldNow is partnering with the video search outfit Redlasso to "create new revenue opportunities in content monetization for WorldNow local media clients through a new syndication model," the companies said in a statement.

Redlasso allows users to search Web video and create customized clips for blogs and various other Websites. Last month, it announced a partnership with the Fox Television Stations.

Redlasso has not always been seen as an ally by media companies. Last summer, various ones, including Fox News Channel and NBC Universal, sued Redlasso for copyright infringement. Redlasso was forced to suspend users' access to video clips owned by some media companies.

"This partnership offers our local customers the opportunity to take advantage of concurrent crowd source-based syndication opportunities that enable bloggers and niche publishers to self-produce and self-program video content from WorldNow's network of local television, radio, and newspaper sites," said WorldNow CEO Gary Gannaway. "We're delighted to be partnered with Redlasso as their proven technology includes features that satisfy the needs of our customers to distribute premium, branded content in a manageable way."

Redlasso CEO Al McGowan said the pact offers "an immediate syndication solution for WorldNow's impressive roster of local media clients and will add unique local professional content to the Redlasso platform for bloggers and news oriented websites. We look forward to offering our proven technology to those clients seeking a way to further monetize their content online."