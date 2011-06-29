WorldNow Inks West Virginia Media, Grant Broadcasting Digital Biz

Online solutions outfit WorldNow has taken on the web businesses of Grant Broadcasting and West Virginia Media Holdings, representing 18 local websites. Both companies will utilize WorldNow's web, mobile and video publishing platforms for their sites, and can generate new revenue with WorldNow's local sales training, programs and national advertising sales network.

"Both West Virginia Media and Grant Broadcasting are making a big commitment to take their digital businesses to the next level. We are excited to roll up our sleeves and begin working with them," said Craig Smith, EVP of sales and distribution at WorldNow. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to help all 18 properties increase audience and revenue and become leading local media sites in each of their markets."

The eight Grant stations include WAMY Huntsville (Ala.) and WWCW Roanoke (Va.), and the 10 West Virginia Media outlets include WOWK Charleston, WBOY Clarksburg and The State Journal.