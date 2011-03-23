WorldNow Inks Station Deals For Web

Web solutions firm WorldNow has agreed to manage the web business for select stations owned by Davis TV, Lilly Broadcasting, Sagamore Hill Broadcasting and New Age Media.

WorldNow handles technology, content and revenue for TV stations' online business. It will manage Davis TV's WFXS Wausau, Lilly Broadcasting's WSEE/WICU Erie (PA), and Sagamore Hill's WLTV Columbus (GA) and KGWN Cheyenne (WY)-Fort Collins (CO).

"We have been pleased with the professionals at WorldNow," said Louis Wall, president of Sagamore Hill Broadcasting. "They have been flexible with our requests and attentive to our individual market needs and ambitions."

WorldNow also inked deals with New Age Media stations in Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Chattanooga and Tallahassee.

"We are excited to see our client base continue to grow with the addition of these excellent new broadcast groups," said Craig Smith, EVP Sales and Distribution for WorldNow. "Our success over the last 12 years is attributed to the caliber of clients we partner with and the audience and revenue we help them build for their online businesses."