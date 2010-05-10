WorldNow Grabs Allbritton Web Biz

WorldNow has inked a deal to handle the Websites for six of Allbritton's seven stations. Allbritton has always managed its Web business internally, but is tapping WorldNow to improve its content and grow revenue. "They [offer] a dedicated person to drive content and a dedicated person to drive revenue," says Allbritton VP of Sales James Killen. "It's a pretty complete package."



Allbritton's soon to launch TBD.com, representing WJLA Washington and its D.C. cable channel NewsChannel 8, and its Politico site will continue to be managed internally, as they're not traditional station sites.



Allbritton is assembling a 7-8 person committee representing different departments at its stations, which will convene with WorldNow in the coming weeks to plot strategy. The sites will be revamped based on the skull sessions; users can expect the new look by mid-summer. "We'll get the smartest folks in the group in a room and really define the mission," says WorldNow Executive VP of Sales and Distribution Craig Smith.



Killeen is curious to see what they come up with. "We've had great growth," he says. "Let's see if we can extend that now."

