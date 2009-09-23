WorldNow Enhances Content Deal With AP

The website solutions firm WorldNow is teaming up with the Associated Press (AP) to deliver direct news feeds to member outlets. WorldNow clients who are AP members get direct access to enhanced AP Online content.

"Providing a seamless integration with direct access to AP's content is an excellent opportunity for our stations," said WorldNow VP of Business Development Ross Cohen.

WorldNow's partner stations include those owned by Cox, Gray, Media General and Raycom.

AP Director of Broadcast Markets (Americas) Dave Gwizdowski says the arrangement boosts the value of AP's online content. "This latest step will greatly increase the national and international news content on the AP member websites in the WorldNow network," he said.

Another firm that provides content and revenue solutions to station Websites, Internet Broadcasting (IB), announced a similar deal last week.

AP Online content features several hundred news stories per day that are written specifically for Web publication. Many include images and related news video.