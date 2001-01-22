WorldNow Adds Customers
WorldNow has signed agreements with Meredith Broadcasting, The New York Times Broadcasting and Jefferson-Pilot Communications, under which WorldNow will provide technology solutions, revenue programs and consulting support for the groups' TV-station Web sites. The agreements add 23 affiliate partners to WorldNow's network of customers, with WorldNow reaching more than half of the top 100 markets.
