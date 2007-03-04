WorldNow Acts As Online Middleman For ABC and Affiliates

Some ABC affiliates are teaming up with online solution company WorldNow to facilitate in the addition of local ads to ABC’s broadband player.

Since mid-January the network has invited affiliates to run the ABC broadband player on their station Websites carrying one local 30-second ad spot in addition to two or three national spots. WorldNow has recently signed deals with stations like WOI in Des Moines and WWSB in Sarasota to act as a middleman in preparing ads for ABC’s player.

According to Melissa Hatter, SVP of Client Services at WorldNow, ABC “has worked with WorldNow to provide ad management and production services” that give the ads similar “top-level production values as the national ads airing elsewhere in the episodes.”

The broadband affiliate program, which has had about 80% national coverage, has been a “positive way for affiliates to bring their advertisers into digital entertainment,” according to John Rouse, SVP of Affiliate Relations at ABC.

The addition of local-ads to ABC’s broadband player has been part of the company’s long term plans for over a year. In the future the network hopes to add the same local advertising to its network website player using IP-based “geo-targeting” as well as eventually integrate ABC News features and clips into the player.