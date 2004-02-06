WorldLink Fuels Up

Media-sales firm WorldLink will handle all direct-response and infomercial sales for Fox Cable Networks Group’s new extreme sports channel, Fuel.

"Studies show that ‘Generation Y’ has $172 billion in direct purchasing power, along with $250 billion of indirect purchasing power," said Toni Erickson Knight, WorldLink’s founder and CEO.

"Fuel is an exciting new network that distinctly targets this lucrative audience with a fresh mix of programming featuring sports, music, fashion, attitude and lifestyle."