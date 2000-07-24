WorldGate makes WISH come true

Much has been made of the "digital divide," but WorldGate is looking to help bridge it. Beginning this fall, the company will offer free in-home cable Internet access to primary school students.

Fourth-grade students in Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana and Ohio will be among the first to participate in the WorldGate Internet School to Home (WISH) TVSM program. Participants will receive a full school year of free in-home Internet access through the television set. Local cable operators Charter Communications, Buckeye CableSystem and Massillon Cable TV will install free cable access for participating students and schools in their coverage area.

Support for the program is provided by Charter, Buckeye and Massillon, Motorola and Scientific-Atlanta.