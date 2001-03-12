WorldGate goes to Monterrey

WorldGate will deploy its Web service to cable subscribers served by CableVision Monterrey in Mexico.

CableVision Monterrey plans to market and offer WorldGate's interactive services, including localized Spanish-language content and chat rooms, to its 120,000 subscribers in Monterrey and surrounding vicinities starting in May. CableVision Monterrey will deploy the WorldGate Service on Scientific-Atlanta's 8610 set-top box platform.

- Richard Tedesco