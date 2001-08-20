WorldGate gets Cogeco deal

WorldGate has struck an affiliation deal with Cogeco Cable, which will introduce WorldGate's interactive Web service to some of its Canadian cable custmers during the fourth quarter.

Canada's fourth largest cable system operator will follow that initial launch with commercial deployment to follow. Cogeco aims to bring the WorldGate service progressively to all digital cable customers in its digital service areas using Motorola DCT-2000 boxes.

The service will be translated into the French language for the nearly one million customers Cogeco servies in Quebec and Ontraio, and each deployment will contain content relevant to the region. - Richard Tedesco