WorldGate adds more cable systems

Adelphia Communications, Comcast Cable Communications, Cox Communications and Charter Communications have invested a combined $24.5 million in WorldGate Communications and have agreed to deploy the company's Internet service.

WorldGate also announced formation of a separate joint venture with the four MSOs. Called TVGateway, it will license WorldGate's patented Channel HyperLinking and Ultra-Thin Client technology, which can provide the back-office infrastructure support necessary to implement interactive advertising and programming for the MSO's digital set-top boxes.