World Wrestling revenues hit a wall

World Wrestling Federation Entertainment's advertising and pay-per-view dollars dropped sharply, shoving it into slump its first fiscal quarter.

TV and live event revenues slipped 4% to $72.4 million compared to $75.2 million in the prior year quarter. Ad revenues decreased 17% largely due, WWFE said, to lower sell through on Sunday Night Heat, carried on MTV. PPV buys dropped by one-third, with total pay-per-view revenues declining 12% quarter versus quarter.

- Richard Tedesco