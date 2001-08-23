World Wrestling revenues hit a wall
World Wrestling Federation Entertainment's advertising and pay-per-view dollars dropped sharply, shoving it into slump its first fiscal quarter.
TV and live event revenues slipped 4% to $72.4 million compared to $75.2 million in the prior year quarter. Ad revenues decreased 17% largely due, WWFE said, to lower sell through on Sunday Night Heat, carried on MTV. PPV buys dropped by one-third, with total pay-per-view revenues declining 12% quarter versus quarter.
- Richard Tedesco
