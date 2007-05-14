World Wrestling Entertainment Promotes Trio
World Wrestling Entertainment has promoted three executives. Stephanie McMahon has been promoted from senior VP of creative writing to executive VP of talent and creative writing for the wrestling network.
McMahon is daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and CEO Linda McMahon.
Geof Rochester, the senior VP of marketing, has been named EVP of marketing.
John Laurinaitis, the VP of talent relations, has been named senior VP.
