World Wrestling Entertainment Enters HD Ring

All of the big hits will be delivered in high-definition on World Wrestling Entertainment's signature broadcasts.

WWE.com said Monday that starting the week of Jan. 21, Monday Night Raw on USA Network, Sci Fi Channel's Extreme Championship Wrestling and Friday Night Smackdown on The CW will all air in HD. Pay-per-view will also be delivered in the high-resolution format beginning Jan. 27.

The move follows a $20 million revamp of WWE's Stamford, Conn., studios, including new gear and new sets for Raw and Smackdown, according to the company.