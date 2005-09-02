As the World Turns To Help

CBS Daytime's soaps As the World Turns, The Bold and the Beautiful, Guiding Light, and The Young and the Restless are rushing public service announcements on the air today on behalf of the American Red Cross' relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

The immediate PSAs are hosted by Kim Zimmer and Robert Newman (Guiding Light). Louisiana natives Trent Dawson (ATWT) and Winsor Harmon (Bold) are taping specific PSAs starting Tuesday, with New Orleans native Christian Le Blanc (Y&R) appearing in PSAs starting Wednesday.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of Hurricane Katrina," Barbara Bloom, senior VP of CBS daytime programs, said in a statement, "and this is the most effective way that we can do our part to help."

ATWT and Guiding Light “are tremendously popular in the areas devastated by Hurricane Katrina," added Mary Alice Dwyer-Dobbin, executive-in-charge of production for producer Procter & Gamble Productions, Inc. "These loyal fans have supported our shows for a combined total of 117 years. This is our way of saying 'thank you.'"

