World Series a Sunday star for Fox

Fox finally caught a break with the World Series on Sunday, when the prime

time audience for game seven averaged almost 24 million, more than double the

nearest competitor, which was NBC. That's according to the Nielsen Media

Research fast affiliate numbers.

The final ratings for the last two games won't be in until Tuesday, but

network executives still predicted that this year's series will be the lowest-rated on

record.

The good news for Fox was that the series went seven games, and the network was able

to take care of all make-good ad spots within the series itself.

The fast affiliate ratings (which will probably change when the final figures

come out Tuesday) showed that game seven gave Fox ratings victories in households,

total viewers and the key demos.

NBC was second in households and total viewers with its regular lineup of

Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and

Boomtown. NBC and ABC tied for second among adults 18 through 49.

ABC aired an all-repeat lineup that included the movie A Bug's Life,

Alias and The Practice.

CBS was third in households and adults 18 through 49 with 60 Minutes,

Becker, Bram & Alice and a repeat of theatrical film Double

Jeopardy.

For the night, according to fast affiliate numbers, households: Fox 13.8

rating/21 share, NBC 7.6/12, CBS 7.2/11 and ABC 5.3/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.7/20; ABC and NBC 3.6/8; CBS 3.0/7.

On Saturday, game six of the World Series gave Fox a win for the night

across the key categories.

CBS was second in households for the night, while CBS and NBC tied for second

among adults 18 through 49. NBC and ABC ran movie repeats TheRainmaker and Backdraft, respectively. CBS aired its regular

Saturday lineup.

For the night, households: Fox 9.8 rating/17 share, CBS 6.4/11, NBC 4.2/7 and

ABC 2.8/5.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 5.2/16; NBC and CBS 2.2/7; ABC 2.0/6.

On Friday, NBC won across most of the key categories with its regular

lineup (Providence, Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victims

Unit).

CBS was second in households with its regular lineup and tied for third with

Fox among adults 18 through 49. ABC was second in the demo with two Halloween

specials, America's Funniest Home Videos and 20/20.

Fox aired Firefly at 8 p.m. and finished second among adults 18

through 34 and men 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. At 9 p.m. EST, it aired

John Doe, which finished third or fourth in the key categories.

For the night, households: NBC 9.1 rating/16 share, CBS 5.9/10, ABC

5.7/10 and Fox 3.4/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.9/12; ABC 3.5/11; CBS and Fox 2.3/7.