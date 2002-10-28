World Series a Sunday star for Fox
Fox finally caught a break with the World Series on Sunday, when the prime
time audience for game seven averaged almost 24 million, more than double the
nearest competitor, which was NBC. That's according to the Nielsen Media
Research fast affiliate numbers.
The final ratings for the last two games won't be in until Tuesday, but
network executives still predicted that this year's series will be the lowest-rated on
record.
The good news for Fox was that the series went seven games, and the network was able
to take care of all make-good ad spots within the series itself.
The fast affiliate ratings (which will probably change when the final figures
come out Tuesday) showed that game seven gave Fox ratings victories in households,
total viewers and the key demos.
NBC was second in households and total viewers with its regular lineup of
Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and
Boomtown. NBC and ABC tied for second among adults 18 through 49.
ABC aired an all-repeat lineup that included the movie A Bug's Life,
Alias and The Practice.
CBS was third in households and adults 18 through 49 with 60 Minutes,
Becker, Bram & Alice and a repeat of theatrical film Double
Jeopardy.
For the night, according to fast affiliate numbers, households: Fox 13.8
rating/21 share, NBC 7.6/12, CBS 7.2/11 and ABC 5.3/8.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.7/20; ABC and NBC 3.6/8; CBS 3.0/7.
On Saturday, game six of the World Series gave Fox a win for the night
across the key categories.
CBS was second in households for the night, while CBS and NBC tied for second
among adults 18 through 49. NBC and ABC ran movie repeats TheRainmaker and Backdraft, respectively. CBS aired its regular
Saturday lineup.
For the night, households: Fox 9.8 rating/17 share, CBS 6.4/11, NBC 4.2/7 and
ABC 2.8/5.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 5.2/16; NBC and CBS 2.2/7; ABC 2.0/6.
On Friday, NBC won across most of the key categories with its regular
lineup (Providence, Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victims
Unit).
CBS was second in households with its regular lineup and tied for third with
Fox among adults 18 through 49. ABC was second in the demo with two Halloween
specials, America's Funniest Home Videos and 20/20.
Fox aired Firefly at 8 p.m. and finished second among adults 18
through 34 and men 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. At 9 p.m. EST, it aired
John Doe, which finished third or fourth in the key categories.
For the night, households: NBC 9.1 rating/16 share, CBS 5.9/10, ABC
5.7/10 and Fox 3.4/6.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.9/12; ABC 3.5/11; CBS and Fox 2.3/7.
