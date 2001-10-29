World Series starts with modest ratings

The Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday scored the highest rating for a World Series game in two years.

The second game of the 2001 World Series on Fox hit a 16.1 rating, 24 share, the highest overnight Nielsen number for a Fall Classic contest since the fourth game of the Yanks-Atlanta Braves series drew a 19.1. Fox won the night handily, and the rating was 6% higher than the second game of the Yanks-New York Mets series, which drew a 15.2/23.

The Diamondbacks' 9-1 rout in the series opener on Saturday night drew an 11.8/20, 16% lower than the 12-inning opener between the Yanks and Mets, which pulled a 14.0/25.

- Richard Tedesco