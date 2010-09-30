World Series Game to Start Earlier

Major League Baseball and Fox plan to move up the start of the game three of the World Series so that younger viewers have a better chance to watch the end of a marquee sporting event.

Sponsor Chevrolet is also increasing its support of the Saturday, Oct. 30 game, which is likely to do slightly lower ratings because of the earlier start time.

Fox will go on the air at 6:30 p.m. ET, with first pitch at 6:57 p.m. That will be the earliest start for a World Series games since 1987. Fox will start its broadcasts at 7:30 p.m. for the other games, with first pitch at 7:55.

"We've said over the years that if advertisers were willing to support earlier starts at prime time levels, we'd be able to begin games earlier," said Fox Sports president Eric Shanks in a statement. "We're excited to be working with MLB and Chevrolet, along with our Fox-owned stations and affiliates to make this happen."

"Starting the game earlier will allow more families to watch together," said Chris Perry, VP U.S. marketing, Chevrolet. "This fits perfectly with our commitment to baseball which stretches from youth teams across the country to MLB."