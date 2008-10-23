World Series Delivers Wednesday for Fox

It looks like Fox will take Wednesday night on the strength of Game One of the World Series, a game won by the Philadelphia Phillies.

With the caveat that overnight numbers are early time period returns and don't capture exactly viewing to live events, Fox's 4.2 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo will almost certainly hold up.

CBS was second on the night with a 3.4/9, thanks to dramas Criminal Minds (4/10) and CSI: NY (3.9/10).

ABC was third with a 2.3/6 in the demo, topped by Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice with a 3/7, though that was only good enough for third place at 9-10 against the baseball game and Criminal Minds. Quirky dramedy Pushing Daisies was true to its name, not registering much of a pulse at a 1.9/6 at 8-9 for last place, including behind netlet The CW.

The caveat for all those shows was the competition from the World Series.

NBC managed a 1.9/5 in the demo, with only Knight Rider cracking a 2 rating (2.1/6).

The CW averaged a 1.6/4, led by America's Top Model, which recorded its best numbers of the season with a 2/6, tying NBC for third in the demo.