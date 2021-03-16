‘World of Dance’ Ends at NBC
Jennifer Lopez dance competition show saw four seasons
World of Dance will not see another season on NBC. The competition series lasted four seasons.
Scott Evans hosts and Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO are the judges on the show.
Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina executive produce World of Dance. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.
Universal Television Alternative Studio owns the format, which has been adapted in numerous countries, including Thailand and Poland.
