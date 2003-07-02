World News Tonight gets new chief

ABC News' Jon Banner is taking over as executive producer of World News

Tonight with Peter Jennings.

He replaces Paul Slavin, who was recently upped to senior vice president of

news.

Banner was most recently executive producer of This Week with George

Stephanopoulos.

He has also been senior broadcast producer for World News Tonight and

senior producer overseeing Good Morning America's news segments.

Nightline co-executive producer Tom Bettag is expected to add oversight

of This Week.