World News Tonight gets new chief
ABC News' Jon Banner is taking over as executive producer of World News
Tonight with Peter Jennings.
He replaces Paul Slavin, who was recently upped to senior vice president of
news.
Banner was most recently executive producer of This Week with George
Stephanopoulos.
He has also been senior broadcast producer for World News Tonight and
senior producer overseeing Good Morning America's news segments.
Nightline co-executive producer Tom Bettag is expected to add oversight
of This Week.
