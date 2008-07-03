World News Thinks Small

ABC'sWorld News with Charles Gibson will air a special series that takes a global look at universal rituals including weddings, the family dinner, birthdays and vacations.

Four-part series Small World kicks off Monday, July 7, with weddings from China, Indonesia, Russia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Kenya. Small World will air subsequent Mondays through July 28.

The series airs in conjunction with limited, single-sponsor commercials that facilitate about five additional minutes of editorial content on World News.