World News Grows With Gibson

Since Charles Gibson took over ABC’s World News Tonight in late May, the show has made strides against its main rival, NBC’s top-rated Nightly News With Brian Williams.

For the last week of June, the two newscasts tied in the key 25-54 demographic at a 2.0 rating/9 share. NBC attracted a larger audience, 7.74 million viewers to ABC’s 7.4 million. CBS was third with a 1.7/7 and 6.8 million viewers.

While news viewership is generally lighter in the summer months, ABC’s recent moves are still notable. ABC edged out NBC in 25-54s during the week of June 19-23, with a 2.1/9 to NBC’s 2.0/9, while NBC won in total viewers with 7.63 million to ABC’s 7.46 million. The previous week ended similarly, with ABC winning the demo and NBC claiming a larger audience.