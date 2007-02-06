World News' Gibson Gets a Place in Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
ABC World News Tonight's Charles Gibson will be inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Chicago Monday, Feb. 12.
Last year's inductee was legendary DJ Dick Biondi.
Gibson, a native of Evanston, Ill., will anchor World News from Illinois Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.
