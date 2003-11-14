World Idol Set for Holiday War

Idols from around the globe -- including the first American Idol, Kelly Clarkson -- will battle it out in a two-part global television event beginning on Christmas Day and concluding on New Year's Day, 2004.

Taping in London, World Idol will feature Clarkson; the UK's Will Young; South Africa's Heinz Winckler; Poland's Alicja Janosz; The Netherlands' Jamai Loman; Germany's Alexander Klaws; Norway's Kurt Nilsen; Lebanon's Diana Karazon; Belgium's Peter Evrard; Canada's Ryan Malcolm and a yet-to-be determined candidate from Australia.

A panel of 11 judges, one from each country, will give the contestants feedback on their performance, although no judges have been named yet. The show is from FremantleMedia and 19TV and will air on Fox. Details on how viewers all over the world will be able to vote for their favorite Idol are forthcoming.