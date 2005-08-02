World Edges Nightly in Key Demo

For the second straight week, ABC’s World News Tonight pulled in slightly more viewers than NBC Nightly News in the 25-54 news demo, according to Nielsen Media Research data for the week of July 25-29.

ABC averaged 2.65 million viewers in the demo, beating NBC’s 2.63 million and CBS’ 2.06 million. Among 25-54s, NBC and ABC tied with a 2.2 rating and 9 share, while CBS posted a 1.7/7.

However, NBC retained its dominance in other aspects of the evening-news ratings race. Nightly News averaged 8.26 million total viewers, topping World News Tonight’s 7.59 million and CBS Evening News' 6.62 million.

In households, NBC posted a 5.9 rating and a 13 share. ABC placed second with a 5.4/11 and CBS was third with a 4.8/10.