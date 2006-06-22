World Cup 'Nets Traffic Record

Online coverage of the U.S. vs. Ghana World Cup match led to a record spike in Internet traffic Thursday morning, according to streaming provider Akamai, which is working with ESPN to help facilitate its live streaming coverage of the soccer tournament.

Akamai's Net Usage Index, which reads traffic from 100 global-news portals, found that traffic reached over 7.2 million visitors per minute at 12 noon today, Akamai's highest peak ever for the index, with the most traffic from the U.S. and Europe.

The previous high tally for the Akamai index had been the first day of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament March 16, which drew over 5.4 million viewers per minute.