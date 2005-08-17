World Cup Goes All HD

Soccer (okay, football) fans in the U.S. will get a chance to see every game of the 2006 FIFA World Cup from Germany in high-definition.

ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 will broadcast the games, which begin on June 9, 2006, and end on July 9. The World Cup matches will take place in 12 German cities. "The timing is right, the event is right, and the sport is right," said Bryan Burns, ESPN vice president, strategic business planning and development."



The horizontal nature of soccer will benefit from HDTV's wider aspect-radio, Burns said. "Viewers will be able to see strategy develop long before they have in the past, and the overall viewing experience will be enhanced in ways we really won’t know until the event evolves."