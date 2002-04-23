Working women queue up for cable
More working women 18 through 49 are watching prime time cable this TV season than broadcast networks, according to the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau.
From October 2001 through April 2002, cable ratings among the demo are up 7.1
percent, while the seven broadcast networks combined for a 2 percent loss.
Cable's share is up 6.9 percent compared with a 2 percent decline in share for
broadcast.
Ad-supported cable networks increased delivery 8.3 percent, compared with
double-digit losses for ABC (22 percent) and Fox (13 percent).
NBC, however, posted 16 percent growth.
