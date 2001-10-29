Working group picked on ownership rules

FCC Chairman Michael Powell created a working group on Monday to develop

factual and analytical bases for new media ownership rules.

The aim of the group is to provide empirical and

theoretical evidence that can be used to create new FCC rules promoting

diversity, localism and competition in the media.

Members of the working group are:

Kenneth Ferree, Cable Services Bureau Chief

Paul Gallant, special advisor

Nandan Joshi, attorney in the General Counsel's Office

Jonathan

Levy, deputy chief, Office of Plans and Policy

Bureau deputy chief

Royce Dickens Sherlock, the cable bureau's deputy chief of policy.

The FCC is under court order to rewrite its cable ownership limits and faces legal challenges to restrictions on broadcast ownership. - Bill McConnell