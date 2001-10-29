Working group picked on ownership rules
FCC Chairman Michael Powell created a working group on Monday to develop
factual and analytical bases for new media ownership rules.
The aim of the group is to provide empirical and
theoretical evidence that can be used to create new FCC rules promoting
diversity, localism and competition in the media.
Members of the working group are:
- Kenneth Ferree, Cable Services Bureau Chief
- Paul Gallant, special advisor
to Ferree
- Nandan Joshi, attorney in the General Counsel's Office
- Jonathan
Levy, deputy chief, Office of Plans and Policy
- Robert Ratcliffe, Mass Media
Bureau deputy chief
- David Sappington, chief economist
- Royce Dickens Sherlock, the cable bureau's deputy chief of policy.
The FCC is under court order to rewrite its cable ownership limits and faces legal challenges to restrictions on broadcast ownership. - Bill McConnell
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.