Working From Home Means Increased TV Consumption

The office professionals and managers now working from home because of the pandemic are now spending more time watching TV in the daytime, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen said that total TV consumption between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., including live TV, time-shifted programming, internet connected devices and game consoles--was up 21% in October.

Those professionals are engaged with TV for 2 hours and 10 minutes during a typical workweek.

“After living in a pandemic for nine months, daytime has become a second primetime for total TV consumption among many former office professionals and managers,” Nielsen said in a blog post.

As daytime viewing has increased, primetime viewing has not been hurt. Nielsen reports that evening viewing remain strong. The same viewers from earlier are also watching more TV from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nielsen noted.

With this in mind, Nielsen is telling advertisers that the best time to reach those professionals is now around lunchtime.

