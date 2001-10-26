Work halted on Alpine tower

Work on the broadcast tower in Alpine, N.J., has been stopped by town

officials due to the absence of proper construction permits.

The work was being done too accommodate five New York City TV stations that

temporarily relocated there after the World Trade Center was destroyed.

Within days after the WTC collapse, the Alpine Tower Co. (which owns the

tower) began erecting temporary antennas necessary to get stations on the

air.

On Friday, Oct. 19, borough officials said the addition of any equipment,

such as new antennas, requires the proper approval before work can begin and

ordered workers to discontinue the work.

On Monday, Oct. 22, a lawyer for Alpine (the company) went before the Board

of Adjustment in Alpine (the town) seeking a variance that would permit the

company to continue work.

He also outlined a plan to extend the tower from 400 ft. to 500 ft., which is

necessary to ensure better TV signal coverage throughout the New York

Metropolitan area.

Also citing additional concerns about higher levels of radiation that have

been detected since the stations arrived last month, Alpine town officials

adjourned the hearing on whether to allow construction to continue until Nov.

5.

Meanwhile, broadcasters have commissioned a feasibility study to determine if

stations can move to permanent facilities on the Empire State

Building.