Words From a Fox Futurist

Sharri Berg, senior VP, news operations, for Fox stations and the Fox

News Channel, sees technology change every day. Her challenge, she says, is

“trying to get as nimble as possible” and serve both the stations and the

news network, which sometimes have different needs. She has headed Fox News

Channel's tech needs since 2001 and was named to her position on the stations

level last year. Recently, she talked about the business of change with

B&C's Glen

Dickson.



Where do you think the

mobile-phone-camera technology will be in five years? Could the technology get

good enough that it could be a replacement for microwave and satellite

feeds?



I think streaming video over a broadband network is a good option for

us. It's a component of our news coverage, and it's a component of the

different pictures and different sources we use on the screen for breaking

news. When we looked at all communications devices our field staff have on

their belts as they are going out the door, they've got a Blackberry, beeper

and a video-enabled phone. That's a lot to carry, but they still had to rely

on a laptop to get the pictures back.

We were looking for a way to do it from one of these handheld devices.

Do I see, ultimately, every field staff member having this ability? I think

down the road, yes, but I don't know if it's a replacement.



While stations are moving to

higher-quality pictures with HDTV, viewers are looking at lower-quality video

on the Internet and on their mobile phones. Do you think that video streaming

has conditioned viewers to accept lower-quality video on TV that they might

have found unacceptable, say, 10 years ago?



Fifteen years ago, to get pictures out of Baghdad, it required sending

in a two-ton flyaway unit.

Then five years ago, for overseas war coverage, it was a 15-pound video

kit.

Last week, we're talking about a crew getting to a location and

powering up and pointing the camera while immediately beginning a stream over a

PDA.

I think that the combination of lower-quality video, when that was the

only option during the war, was the first step in giving viewers raw video from

the scene in a hard-to-access place.

When it's the only picture, it becomes acceptable. I think viewers, as

they're using the Web, their expectation is that the quality is going to be

streaming-quality video. Somewhere in the middle of this, we'll meet.



Tell me how you go about evaluating new

tools that are being used in the field to bring back news to

viewers.



Since the digital newsgathering enhancement over the last couple of

years that began with the war coverage, there is sort of a predictable

experience when experimenting with new technology.

First, you deal with getting pictures from hard-to-reach places, and

you're pleased with that.

Then, the immediate next step is how to improve the quality of the feed,

the latency, etc.

So you immediately start moving backwards as well as forwards. We're

just trying to get as nimble as possible, to find the best tools to gather

news, so we can bring more sources of content to air and do it faster and

better.