Wool Cap Tops Cable Ratings

Turner Network Television original The Wool Cap, starring and co-written by William H. Macy, scored 4.17 million total viewers in its premiere Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m., making it ad-supported cable’s No. 1 movie for the week, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Johnson & Johnson presented movie, about a mute superintendent who befriends a girl abandoned by her mother, also beat out Sunday night competition on the WB and FOX, delivering 1.67 million adults 18-49 and 1.88 adults 25-54.

The movie, from Rosemont Productions International Ltd. and Dog Pond/Sydnyk Works, MAGNA Global Entertainment and Viacom Productions, is the fifth TNT Original movie produced under Johnson & Johnson’s Spotlight Presentation banner. The first, the critically acclaimed, award-winning Door to Door, starring Macy as a salesman with cerebral palsy, premiered on TNT in July 2002.

TNT will repeat the film four times over the long holiday weekend.

The network is continuing a strategic branding effort to distinguish itself as the TV destination for drama, including off-nets Law & Order, Without a Trace, ER, and NYPD Blue.

