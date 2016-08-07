TCA: Woody Allen Amazon Series Debuts Sept. 30

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Amazon will roll out four comedies in September, which it is calling “Amazon’s Month of Comedy,” said Joe Lewis, Amazon Studios head of half hours, at the TCA summer press tour Sunday. Crisis in Six Scenes is a comedy set in the turbulent Sixties. A middle class suburban family is visited by a guest who “turns their household completely upside down,” according to Amazon.

Allen will write, direct, and star alongside Miley Cyrus and Elaine May. Erika Aronson is an executive producer. It debuts Sept. 30.

Amazon’s other September comedy launches are the Tig Notaro comedy One Mississipi Sept. 9, the Phoebe Waller-Bridge vehicle Fleabag Sept. 16 and a new season of Transparent Sept. 23.

Amazon’s half-hours feature some darker themes, such as One Mississippi, which sees a cancer-stricken Notaro visit her dying mother. Lewis introduced a Mozart in the Jungle panel, saying, “Not all of our shows are tinged with sadness.”