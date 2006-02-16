Woodruff, Vogt "Continue To Make Progress"

ABC News co-anchor Bob Woodruff and his cameraman Doug Vogt, injured in a roadside blast in Iraq last month, “continue to make progress,” according to the latest update from ABC News President David Westin.

In an e-mail to staffers, Westin said the two men remain in Bethesda, Md., for treatment. Woodruff sustained more serious injuries and remains in the hospital. Vogt is receiving outpatient treatment.

Westin’s message to ABC News staff contained an update from Woodruff’s brother, David Woodruff, who has been with his brother. David Woodruff did not give specific information about his brother's condition but said, "The more we learn about Bob's injuries, the more we appreciate just how lucky he is. We need to remind ourselves it’s only been 2 ½ weeks since he sustained his injuries in Iraq. We live in a world of instant gratification, where patience as a virtue is rarely practiced.”

There is no timetable for Woodruff to return to work as co-anchor on World News Tonight. In his absence, co-anchor Elizabeth Vargas is sharing anchor duties with GMA hosts Charlie Gibson and Diane Sawyer.

Last week, Vargas announced she would be taking some time away from the broadcast in late summer for the birth of her second child.