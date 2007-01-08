Woodruff Special To Air in February

ABC News anchor Bob Woodruff will report on-air for the first time since he was seriously injured by a roadside bomb, along with cameraman Doug Vogt, in Iraq last January.

The news special To Iraq and Back: Bob Woodruff Reports will air Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. The documentary will feature Woodruff and his wife, Lee, discussing the attack and its effect on their lives.

In the special, the couple returns to Bethesda Naval Hospital for the first time since Woodruff's six-week stay there. Woodruff also reports on the stories of soldiers who are coping with their own war injuries.

To Iraqand Back is executive-produced by Tom Yellin and produced by Keith Summa and Gabrielle Tenenbaum.