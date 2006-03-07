Woodruff Makes Progress on Long Road

ABC News anchor Bob Woodruff, who was badly injured by a roadside explosive in Iraq in January, “ has made some substantial progress,” according to the latest update from the news division’s president.



In an email to staffers, ABC News President David Westin said Woodruff, the co-anchor of World News Tonight who was traveling with Iraqi and American troops when his convoy came under attack, is now conscious and talking, but remains heavily medicated for unspecified injuries.

Woodruff, he added, has been walking and communicating with his wife, Lee, and his four children. He may soon be transferred from BethesdaMedicalCenter to another medical facility.

Woodruff’s cameraman Doug Vogt, who was also involved in the attack but sustained lighter injuries, is also recovering and has returned to his home in France, where he continues to receive treatment, Westin said.

Woodruff’s brother Dave appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America Tuesday morning with an update on Bob’s condition. He said his brother is “speaking a couple of sentences here, a few words there,” and that some of his communications have been in “German and Chinese.” (Woodruff, a former lawyer who had worked in China, is fluent in several languages.) Dave Woodruff said Bob has “taken a lot of great leaps forward” but it will be a long road to recovery.

Echoing the same cautious optimism, Westin said in his note: “We're not close to the end yet. But, as he has throughout, Bob is exceeding expectations and giving us real reason for optimism."

In Woodruff’s absence, his co-anchor Elizabeth Vargas, who is pregnant, has been sharing anchor duties with GMA hosts Charlie Gibson and Diane Sawyer.