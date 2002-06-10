Woodruff to anchor ABC weekend
ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff has been named a World News Tonight Saturday anchor.
Currently based in London, Woodruff will relocate to New York and alternate
Saturday anchoring duties with Elizabeth Vargas.
Woodruff will continue to serve as a correspondent for ABC World News
Tonight and Good Morning America.
