Wood Tops Viacom Syndie Development

Terry Wood, executive vice president of programming for Paramount Domestic Television and formerly an executive with Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Entertainment, has been named to the newly created position of president, creative affairs and development, for both King World Productions and Paramount Domestic Television.

Wood, who developed powerhouse Oprah Spin-off, Dr. Phil, and ET spin-off, The Insider, for Paramount, will now head up all development and production at Viacom's two syndication divisions.



Putting the former Harpo executive and current Dr. Phil developer in charge of new shows for both divisions jibes with King World CEO Roger King 's decision last month to get the Oprah camp more involved in talk development at the company.

“[Wood] has intuitive development, promotion, business and talent relations instincts and knows how to make them all work together in a manner that creates valuable syndicated program franchises for stations, the studio and our respective advertisers," said Viacom Co-President Les Moonves. "To take advantage of her talents, we have created a unique structure with an eye on putting more programming into the pipeline of Viacom’s two syndication powerhouses.”

Together, Paramount Domestic Television and King World produce 44 hours of syndicated programming per week including many of the top first-run and off-net ratings performers--ET, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, CSI, Everybody Loves Raymond. The divisions will continue to operate separately, however

Wood joined Paramount Domestic TV in November 1998 as VP, Programming, overseeing Entertainment Tonight and Hard Copy. Before that, she was executive director, development, at Harpo.

