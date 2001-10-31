Wood named to Paramount TV post
Terry Wood has been promoted to senior vice president of programming at Paramount Domestic Television.
Wood, who was previously VP of programming at the Paramount syndication studio, oversees development on a number of shows including the upcoming Dr. Phil talk show.
- Joe Schlosser
