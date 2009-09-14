Wood Named MAP Associate Director
Media Access Project (MAP) has named Matthew Wood as new associate director. He is formerly with the D.C. law practice of Hogan & Hartson and before that Dow, Lohnes & Albertson.
His background includes broadband deployment--a hot-button issue given the FCC's national broadband plan due to Congress Feb. 17, 2010--as well as cable programming contract negotiation, new tech issues, wireless spectrum, universal service and more.
MAP is a nonprofit firm that advocates for open and diverse, media and has represented challengers to FCC rules, including its attempted ownership rule rewrites.
