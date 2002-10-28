Woo wooed by Fox, Regency

Action director John Woo and his production company, Lion Rock Productions,

have signed a one-year development deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television

and Regency Television.

The deal calls for Woo to create, develop and produce dramatic TV-series

projects.

Woo is the latest film director to lend his talents to television, joining

such directors and producers as Pearl Harbor's Jerry Bruckheimer (CBS'

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) and Charlie's Angels' McG (Fox's Fastlane).

Both Twentieth and Regency reside on the Fox lot, but Regency is 50

percent-owned by Fox Television Studios and New Regency Enterprises, while

Twentieth is wholly owned by News Corp.